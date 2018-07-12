Data reveals Virginia Beach is a top U.S. summer travel destination

Virginia Beach ranks as one of the top summer travel destinations in America, according to payments technology company First Data.

First Data conducted a study based on last summer’s travel and leisure spending, and found Virginia Beach to be one of the most popular travel spots in the country.

Per the research, Virginia Beach experienced a 7.2% year-over-year growth in hotel spending in 2017. The growth was impressive compared to the average number of 0.6% from other examined markets.

Time shares (26%) and country clubs (23%) accounted for a decent chunk of the total travel revenue in Virginia Beach, as well.

Myrtle Beach was the fastest growing market for hotel spending, producing a 14.2% increase in 2017. Meanwhile, the city of Seattle is home to the most expensive hotel rooms, with an average price of $405 per night.