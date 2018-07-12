Chesapeake Health Department to offer walk-in ‘back-to-school’ vaccination clinics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Health Department is encouraging parents to beat the back-to-school rush of vaccinations and entrance physicals by attending walk-in clinics.

Routinely-recommended immunizations for both children and adults will be available, and will be offered to all area students and residents regardless of jurisdiction. Payment is based on insurance eligibility; however, uninsured children will be offered required vaccinations at no charge.

Children’s immunization walk-in hours will be as follows:

Tuesdays: 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Adult’s immunization walk-in hours will be as follows:

Mondays: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesdays: 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

During August, the Health Department will offer extended hours for children K-12 who need required vaccinations to start school.

Mon. August 27 and Tues. August 28: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Wed. August 29 and Thurs. August 30: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During the first week of school, they will also offer extended hours.

Tues. September 4: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Wed. September 5 and Thurs. September 6: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Every Wednesday through August 10, they will also offer free kindergarten entrance physicals to uninsured Chesapeake residents up to 5 years old, by appointment only from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients can call 382-8631 for more information.

School-required vaccines for children are free of charge.