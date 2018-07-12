Callers impersonating deputies in phone scheme, Hampton Sheriff’s Office says

HAMPTON, Va. – Callers pretending to be sheriff’s deputies are targeting Hampton citizens, the Hampton Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Authorities say several people have received calls from impersonators who are falsely identifying themselves as deputies and employees of the department.

They say the caller identifies himself as a “Sergeant Sullivan” and insists there are warrants out for the victims’ arrests because of a missed jury duty service date. To avoid arrest, the scammer says victims must make a payment in the form of a money card to pay fines up to $1,000 or more.

The department said the caller even asks to meet victims personally to finalize the transaction.

The sheriff’s office is reminding citizens that fines will never be requested by phone; instead, they will be issued via a summons served by your local sheriff’s office. If you receive one of these calls, authorities say to never give out any of your personal information or meet anyone seeking to collect funds in person.

Call the Hampton Sheriff’s Office at (757) 727-6280 or (757) 926-2540 for more information. Call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 to file a report for losses as a result of this scheme.