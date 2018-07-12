Backyard dangers: Is your backyard dangerous for your pet

Is your backyard dangerous for your dog?

Even in a fenced-in yard set up just for your furry friend, there can be many hazards lurking.

Most dogs will chew anything they can get their mouths on. Which, isn’t always such a good thing for their health.

When you are making plans to work on your yard just be cautious of any possible hidden dangers-starting with plants.

“The onion family, onions, chives, and garlic. If they eat those, it can hurt their blood cells,” Dr. Kari Swedenborg said.

Do your research before planting something in the backyard-many plants and fertilizers that don’t effect you could be deadly to your pets.

Dr. Swedenborg spoke with FOX 8 and says another backyard danger is the sun. Dogs are extremely susceptible to heat stroke in the spring. She reminds people to have shady areas outside where your pet can get out of the sun.