York-Poquoson Police officer saves man from drug overdose

YORK COUNTY, Va. – A York-Poquoson sergeant’s quick actions saved a man’s life when he was suffering from an overdose.

On June 27 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Sergeant Chris Geary responded to a call about a 26-year-old man being found unresponsive in the men’s room at a convenience store located in the 1500 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Upon arriving Sergeant Geary administrated a 4 mg dose of Narcan, a narcotic blocker used to treat narcotic drug overdoses and temporarily reverse the effects of opioid drugs. The blocker does not work on people who are not on opioid drugs.

At this time the man started to wake up but still had shallow breathing, so he was given another 4 mg of Narcan. After the second dose he began to breathe normally.

He was then transported by medics to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

Since January 1 through July 11 this year, deputies have saved at least 11 people by administrating Narcan.