× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible later today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking storms and another cool down… A cold front will move in later today bringing in rain chances and another cool down. We will be on the warm side of the front today with highs near 90. Clouds will build through the day with scattered showers/storms firing up later this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible. Our biggest threat will be heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and strong to severe storms tonight as the cold front pushes to the south. Lows will only drop into the low 70s overnight.

We will start Thursday with clouds and showers. Clouds will start to clear and rain chances will drop through the day. Cooler air will move in behind the front. Expect highs in the low 80s tomorrow.

We will see partly cloudy skies for the end of the work week and the weekend with low rain chances. Highs will remain in the low 80s on Friday. We will warm back into the mid and upper 80s this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers (30%), Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15G20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 11th

1990 F0 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co, Severe Weather Outbreak Southeast Virginia, East Coastal VA

Tropical Update

Hurricane Chris is moving northeast over the open Atlantic. Chris is centered about 315 miles east of Cape Hatteras and moving NE at 22 mph. This general motion with additional increase in forward speed is anticipated during the next 2 to 3 days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 105 mph with higher gusts. Chris has the opportunity to strengthen a little today or tonight. After that time, the hurricane is forecast to weaken and become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Thursday night or earlier.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

5:00 AM AST Wed Jul 11

Location: 35.3°N 69.9°W

Moving: NE at 22 mph

Min pressure: 970 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

The main area of disturbed weather associated with the remnants of Beryl is located just to the east of the Bahamas. This system is not showing any signs of development and the chances of regeneration today or tomorrow remain low. However, conditions could become a little more favorable later in the week while the disturbance moves north over the Atlantic. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.