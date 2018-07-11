Virginia State Police trooper hit by car during pursuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper was hit by a suspect’s car in Virginia Beach during a pursuit.

Officials with VSP said the incident occurred on July 8 around 1:30 a.m. and that a trooper was trying to pull over a juvenile male in a 2010 Kia Forte for a possible DUI, and the vehicle registration came back as stolen.

When the juvenile allegedly refused to pull over, a pursuit ensued and another trooper was hit by the suspect’s car during the chase. The crash would end when the suspect crashed at Shore Drive and First Court.

The trooper that was hit suffered minor injuries and the suspect was charged with felony elude, no operators license, destruction of state property and assault on a law enforcement officer.