Virginia Beach Police arrest suspect in connection with Wells Fargo bank robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo in the 600 block of Independence Boulevard.

The robbery occurred Wednesday around 1:44 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard. After crashing, the suspect fled on foot and was apprehended after a short chase.

No injuries were reported during the robbery or during the chase.

All traffic lanes on Independence Boulevard at Virginia Beach Boulevard are back open after previously having been closed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

