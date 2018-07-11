Virginia Beach Police investigate suspicious death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are investigating the suspicious death of a man that was reported on July 6.

Officials said the man was found in the 1200 block of Habitat Lane around 10 a.m. and that he was pronounced dead at the scene that day.

Police did not say why they believe the death is suspicious, but only that it is classified as so and is being investigated by members of the city’s homicide unit.

The man’s identity is being withheld for investigative purposes.