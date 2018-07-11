TNCC increases police presence after threat found on campus wall

HAMPTON, Va. – Police at Thomas Nelson Community College are investigating a threat that was written on a wall at its Hampton campus.

Authorities were made aware of the threat at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It is not known exactly what the threat said.

Out of caution, campus police, along with the Hampton Police Division and Virginia State Police, will provide an increased police presence on the campus.

School officials are encouraging anyone who has seen something to say something and report suspicious activity to campus police or call 911.

TNCC’s MAXIENT Report an Incident button can be found on the school’s website at the bottom of each page. It allows confidential reporting of any incident and affords urgent attention.

Download the News 3 app for updates.