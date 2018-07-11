Smoking no longer allowed in public housing starting July 31

WASHINGTON – Starting at the end of this month, people will no longer be able to smoke in public housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s final rule to restrict smoking went into effect on February 3, 2017 and provided an 18-month implementation period.

The department cited the adverse risks of secondhand smoke as a major reason for the policy’s implementation.

Smokers will still be able to rent a unit, but they may not smoke in restricted areas or within 25 feet of any building on public housing grounds. Electronic cigarettes may also be banned indoors.

HUD says more than 600 public housing agencies have already gone smoke-free.

All public housing agencies must have a smoke-free policy by July 31.

