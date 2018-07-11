Search parties to be held this week for missing Virginia Beach mother

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Friends and family will be conducting search parties over the next three days in hopes of finding Bellamy Gamboa, a mother of four who went missing on Sunday, July 1.

A search party will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Thursday at noon and Friday at noon. Those who want to help can meet at 2101 Carrene Drive for the Wednesday search. For Thursday and Friday’s search, the location may change but can be checked on the Facebook page “BRING Bellamy HOME,” here.

Wednesday’s search will focus on the water near Gamboa’s apartment. Leaders of the search are asking those interested in helping to find her to bring a kayak, canoe or paddleboard if they would like to help search in the water.

Loved ones had held a search for the missing 39-year-old on Sunday, and the family of Gamboa also held a press conference later that evening in efforts of helping to make those in the community aware of her disappearance.

Police describe Bellamy as an Asian woman who is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and “Bellamy” tattooed on her right ankle.

Due to the uncharacteristic behavior of Bellamy being away from her infant children and not showing up to work, her disappearance is considered suspicious.

State Police say she is believed to have been abducted and issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Bellamy’s 2015 gold four-door Ford Focus was located on July 3, parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

“She needs to be home with her babies, you know,” said Tiffany Hazley, a friend. “This is just not really making a lot of sense right now.”

Hazley says it’s completely unlike Gamboa to just disappear.

“It’s not anything that she would do to jeopardize the situation where she would not be here to watch her older children grow up or her younger kids grow up,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding Bellamy’s location or information regarding her car should call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

