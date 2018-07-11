Redskins select ex-Hokie cornerback Adonis Alexander in Supplemental Draft

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – It seems that a Blacksburg to burgundy & gold pipeline has been established. During Wednesday’s 2018 Supplemental Draft, the Washington Redskins selected former Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander in the sixth round.

As a result, the Redskins will forfeit their 2019 sixth round draft pick.

DB Adonis Alexander of Virginia Tech has been selected by the Washington Redskins in the 6th round of the @NFL Supplemental Draft — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) July 11, 2018

Alexander was dismissed from the Hokies on June 1st, per a press release. “We wish Adonis the very best as he determines the next steps he wishes to pursue,” Tech head coach Justin Fuente said.

In three seasons at with the Hokies, Alexander played in 34 games, with 15 starts. He recorded 27 tackles, an interception,sack, and five passes defensed in 2017. The Charlotte, North Carolina native finished his career with 91 tackles, 17 passes defensed, and seven interceptions.

With the addition of Alexander, the ‘Skins announced punter Sam Irwin-Hill was waived.