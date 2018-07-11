North Carolina burger joint named best burger in US

The United States’ best burger is closer to home than you might think.

Al’s Burger Shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina has been named the top burger restaurant in the U.S. by TripAdvisor.

With 272 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 “bubbles” – or stars – on the travel website, the restaurant, while certainly celebrating its new title, still prides itself on being local and sustainable. Its location on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus has been serving up all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers since 2013.

If you go, make sure to try the restaurant’s signature “Bobo Chili Cheeseburger” – topped with chili sauce, slaw, chopped onion, yellow mustard and American cheese – with a side of rosemary fries.

TripAdvisor’s list also includes locations in Florida, Nebraska, Texas and Michigan, but it’s Carolina beef that tips the scales as the U.S.’s best.