Newport News Police recover marijuana, firearm during traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police with the Newport News Police Department recovered marijuana and a firearm from a driver during a traffic stop this week.

On July 9 at 6:31 p.m., an officer stopped a car in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue because the tag was not on file. While speaking to the driver, 19-year-old Miles Barnes, the officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the car.

The officer detained Barnes and found a concealed firearm in his possession. Marijuana was also recovered.

After searching the vehicle, the officer found an extended magazine and a marijuana cigarette.

Barnes was issued summonses for Concealed Weapon and Possession of Marijuana. All evidence was placed into police custody.

