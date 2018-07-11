Man allegedly shot woman to death at Memphis nightclub, then walked away laughing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon turned himself in Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing a woman at a Memphis nightclub last week, according to WREG.

Ricky "Bernie Mac" Hunter and the victim, Carolyn Thomas, were inside Brenda's Rhythm and Blues Club on Walker Avenue during the evening hours of July 3rd when they reportedly started arguing.

It quickly escalated into physical violence.

According to witnesses, Hunter punched the victim in the face knocking her to the ground. When she regained her footing, Thomas reportedly grabbed a beer bottle and threw it at Hunter, striking the wall behind him.

That's when Hunter allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it at her. The victim was struck at least once, police said.

As she was lying on the ground, witnesses said Hunter stood over her and pulled the trigger again. The gun did not fire.

"I could have killed her and then she would know who she is f***ing with," Hunter reportedly said.

He then smiled and walked out of the club laughing.

Thomas was taken to the hospital where she later died.

On Tuesday, police said Hunter turned himself in. He was charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Police said Hunter was convicted in Florida for sexual battery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

The owner of Brenda's Rhythm and Blues Club said Thomas was a sweet, outgoing, caring woman who always had a good time and was a regular at the small music joint.

Dwain Jones lives around the corner and believes the music spot has been around for a few decades, though the ownership has changed hands a few times, but has always stayed low-key. He said the place draws an older crowd.

"That's the first time anything has ever happened in that club," Jones said. "It's really a nostalgic place. Its been in the neighborhood for so long."