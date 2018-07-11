Latest report shows the number of children dying from abuse and neglect in Hampton Roads remains high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Eastern Region Child Fatality Review Team released their annual report on child deaths in Hampton Roads and say the numbers remain high compared to the rest of the state.

The fatality statistics are compiled from the past fiscal year and report on child fatalities caused by abuse and neglect.

The "Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities in Hampton Roads - FY 2017 Report" shows that the number of deaths in the region has remained high when compared to the rest of Virginia. The report covers the period from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017.

There were 16 child deaths in Hampton Roads during that period found to be caused by abuse or neglect of a caretaker. That's 35.5% of the founded child fatalities in the Commonwealth, even though only about 23% of Virginia's children live in the region.

There were 10 deaths in FY2011, 16 in FY2012, 16 in FY2013, 17 in FY2014, 13 in FY2015, 12 in FY2016, and 16 in FY2017.

The team says the numbers follow national trending and do not show much improvement, but the team is hopeful that every death can provide a lesson about how such fatalities can better be prevented.

