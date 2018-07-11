Free Slurpee day is back at 7-Eleven

Slurpee season is officially upon us as the calendar hits July 11!

The unofficial holiday, dubbed “7-Eleven Day”, will offer free small slurpees for all customers. The deal is good from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today only.

Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries is the store’s featured flavor of the day.

In addition to free slurpees, 7-Eleven is also offering $1 hot dogs. The store will run the same $1 deal during National Hot Dog Day on July 18.

Customers are limited to one free drink, with participation varying while supplies last.