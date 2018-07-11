Former Marine sentenced to 18 months in jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former United States Marine Todd Tomko entered a guilty plea; agreeing to three counts of assault and battery.

As a result, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Tomko was originally charged with seven felonies; three counts of custodial indecent liberties, three counts of aggravated sexual battery with a victim under the age of 13 and one count of endangerment and cruelty to children.

Tomko, 55, had three victims, all known to him, court records show.

The ruling came down after Tomko was extradited back to Virginia Beach from Quincy, Illinois, where he worked as a pastor at Parkview Church.

Prior to his time with the church, Tomko served in the USMC for 33 years, with the defense arguing he suffered from PTSD and TBI, in addition to alcoholism.