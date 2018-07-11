Former Chesapeake Mayor William “Bill” Ward passes away

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Former Chesapeake Mayor William “Bill” Ward passed away Wednesday morning.

Ward’s death was confirmed to News 3 by Chesapeake Mayor Rick West.

Ward first served as a Chesapeake City Council member beginning in 1978. He then served as the Mayor of Chesapeake from 1990 to 2004, and was the both first black mayor and the longest-serving mayor of the city.

In addition to his political career, he also taught history at Norfolk State University for 27 years.

“Very sad to hear of his passing. Ward made so many contributions to the city of Chesapeake by bringing businesses and bringing positive racial relations. He served our city in so many capacities. He will be greatly missed,” said Mayor West.

How Ward passed is not known at this time.

Mayor West said that flags in Chesapeake will be put at half-staff Wednesday to remember the former mayor.