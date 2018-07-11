× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong to severe storms tonight

We are tracking a cold front that will move in and bring us the chance for showers and storms. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. The biggest threat will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s overnight with scattered showers and into Thursday morning.

The front will stall over North Carolina. We will start Thursday with clouds and showers. Clouds will start to clear and rain chances will drop through the day. Cooler air will move in behind the front. High pressure will build in which will dry us out. Expect highs in the low 80s tomorrow.

We will see partly cloudy skies for the end of the work week and the weekend with low rain chances. Highs will remain in the low 80s on Friday. We will warm back into the mid and upper 80s this weekend.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers (30%), Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15G20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Chris is moving toward the northeast near 25 mph and is 570 miles east northeast of Cape Hatteras North Carolina.. The hurricane is expected to remain on this general heading with an increase in forward speed for the next several days. On the forecast track the center of Chris will pass over or near southeastern Newfoundland Thursday afternoon or evening. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected this evening. Steady weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday, and Chris will likely also become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Thursday afternoon.

5:00 PM AST Wed Jul 11

Location: 37.8°N 65.7°W

Moving: NE at 25 mph

Min pressure: 976 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

The remnants of Beryl continue to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over much of the Bahamas and extending northeastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles. Little or no development is expected today, but conditions could become a little more favorable later in the week and over the weekend while the disturbance moves slowly northward and northeastward over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

