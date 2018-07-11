× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms overnight

Temperatures will dip into the low 70s overnight with scattered showers that will carry into Thursday morning.

The front will stall over North Carolina. We will start Thursday with clouds and showers. Clouds will start to clear and rain chances will drop through the day. Cooler air will move in behind the front. High pressure will build in which will dry us out. Expect highs in the low 80s tomorrow, so much more comfortable.

Partly cloudy and dry to end the work week. Highs will top out right around 80 degrees. Enjoy the cooler weather, because we’re cranking the heat up.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures warming to near 90.

Hot temperatures to start the work week. Expect highs in the low 90s through Wednesday.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (60%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning showers (40%), then partial clearing. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Chris is moving toward the northeast near 29 mph, and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Chris will pass over or near extreme southeastern Newfoundland Thursday evening. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next few days, and Chris is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Thursday afternoon.

11:00 PM AST Wed Jul 11

Location: 39.6°N 63.0°W

Moving: NE at 29 mph

Min pressure: 980 mb

Max sustained: 85 mph

The remnants of Beryl continue to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the Bahamas northeastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles. Little or no development is expected through Thursday, but conditions could become a little more favorable later in the weekend over the weekend while the disturbance moves slowly northward and northeastward over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

