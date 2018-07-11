Drunk man arrested for trespassing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

For the second time in nearly two weeks, a man was arrested for trespassing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Atlanta Police say E’Donis T. Andrews was seen walking along an access road that surrounds the airfield at 2 a.m.

Andrews appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, but was arrested without incident. Police say the 22-year-old did not provide information on how he gained access to the secure area.

However, noticeable minor cuts were seen on Andrews’ body, which were treated by Atlanta Fire Rescue Department personnel.

Atlanta Police is working to determine how the breach occurred.

He is currently being held in Clayton County Jail and facing one charge of criminal trespass.

An APD spokesperson said, “Security at the world’s busiest airport is of the utmost importance, There is no higher priority than making sure our passengers, employees and contractors at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport are safe.

Despite the fact than an individual made his way past the perimeter fence, our multi-layered security approach and response worked exactly the way it’s supposed to, and immediately mitigated any threat.

Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of getting the call and apprehended the suspect without incident.”

On June 29, a nearly naked man was taken into custody after climbing a fence and attempting to board a plane on the taxiway.

Released surveillance footage showed Jhryin Jones scaling the fence and running towards an aircraft, jumping on the wing and pounding on windows.