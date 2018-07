Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Who knew there was a subculture of people wanting to watch pimple popping videos?

Dr. Sandra Lee discovered there was when she started posting videos of the people she sees on a daily basis in her dermatology practice. Her addictive new series on TLC, Dr. Pimple Popper, aims to take the embarrassment out of serious skin conditions.

We sit down with Dr. Sandra Lee to discuss this pimple popping fascination and her new show on TLC.