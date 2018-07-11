Backyard dangers: Bounce Houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're the trendy party fad, but those backyard bounce houses can take things from fun to frantic in just seconds.

There have been several reports of the inflatables blowing away and causing serious injuries.

Bounce houses are a party staple that injures thousands of children a year. There is the risk of kids colliding and hitting their heads, getting a bloody lip or a broken nose.

If the backyard bounce house isn't set up properly there's more to worry about than the kids running into each other.

One of the worst stories comes out of upstate New York when a bounce house blew away with three kids inside, seriously injuring two children.

Experts who spoke with Fox 8 recommend choosing a licensed company to set up the bounce house for your family.

Make sure they are using stakes and sandbags to hold the bounce house down. Parents should always be present while children are inside the inflatable house, and only allow a few children to jump at a time.

Don’t be afraid to check with the company to make sure the bounce house was cleaned before giving it to you. That will help stop the spread of infection. Lastly, check with the company to make sure the bounce house is up to date on its inspections.