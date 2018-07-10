Video shows woman breaking Newport News man’s windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of Todd Waterman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A local man says a woman broke his truck's windshield last month.

Newport News resident Todd Waterman posted a video on his Facebook page Monday showing the woman smashing his windshield around 10:45 a.m. on June 29.

Waterman called on those in the community to help identify the woman. He said he thinks it was a case of mistaken identity.

That same day, the Newport News Police Department said a 56-year-old woman filed a report in reference to someone breaking her vehicle's windshield. It was also reported that a witness had video of the suspect taking jumper cables out and using them to smash the windshield.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

