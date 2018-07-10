× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity building in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Watching Chris and warming up… Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday and closer to normal for this time of year. Most of us will see mostly sunny skies again today. Clouds and rain from Tropical Storm Chris will try to push in for the southern Outer Banks. It will be a bit breezy today with NE winds at 5 to 15 mph and slightly stronger winds on the Outer Banks. Our biggest impacts from Chris will continue to be rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Chris will start to move northeast on Wednesday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. We will start with sunshine tomorrow but clouds and scattered showers will move in for the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms are possible but severe weather is not likely. Highs will warm closer to 90 tomorrow with more humidity.

We will see partly cloudy skies for the end of the work week with low rain chances. Highs will remain in the mid 80s. We will warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 10th

1959 F1 Tornado: Portsmouth

1975 F1 Tornado: Nottoway Co

1990 F0 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Chris is beginning to move northeast. Chris is centered about 200 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and moving NE at 2 mph. A faster northeast motion is expected today and tonight. Chris is forecast to further accelerate toward the northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Chris is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today and some additional strengthening is expected through Wednesday night. Chris is forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Thursday night or early Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

5:00 AM EDT Tue Jul 10

Location: 32.6°N 73.9°W

Moving: NE at 2 mph

Min pressure: 993 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

The remnants of Beryl are producing strong gusty winds and areas of heavy rain over Puerto Rico, portions of Hispaniola, and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters. This system is expected to move WNW across Hispaniola this morning and over the southeastern Bahamas later today. Little development is expected during the next day or so due to land interaction and unfavorable upper-level winds. The disturbance is forecast to turn north over the western Atlantic on Wednesday where upper-level winds could become a little more conducive for the regeneration of a tropical cyclone later this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

