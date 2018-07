VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A rabid raccoon was found in Virginia Beach’s Bellamy Manor subdivision and officials are warning residents to be safe and to report any incidents.

If not treated, rabbis can be 100 percent fatal.

Officials say this is the first report of rabies in the Bellamy Manor subdivision.

Valery Thompson of the Virginia Beach Health Department says that usually, Pungo and Blackwater are the typical areas that rabid raccoons are reported.