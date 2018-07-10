× Portsmouth teenager convicted of shooting police officer expected to be sentenced Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The 16-year-old convicted of trying to kill a Portsmouth Police Officer is expected to be sentenced Tuesday morning.

A jury found William Patterson Jr. guilty of Attempted Capital Murder in April.

The teen was on trial for a week after police said he tried to kill Portsmouth Police Officer Angelina Baaklini back on November 6, 2017.

The officer was shot multiple times while patrolling on Hickory Street when she came in contact with Patterson, whom she tried to take into custody because he was a known runaway.

Patterson was found guilty of all the 12 charges against him, which included: Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Use of a Firearm while Attempting to Commit Capital Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm while Committing Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Malicious Injury of a Law-Enforcement Officer, Use of a Firearm while Committing Malicious Injury of a Law-Enforcement Officer, four counts of Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Patterson faces between 15 years and two life sentences behind bars.