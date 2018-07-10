Police: Man arrested for exposing himself at Newport News Dollar General

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself and beginning to masturbate at a Dollar General in the city.

Officials say they arrested Allen Chisolm, 25, for the incident that happened in the 10800 block of Warwick Boulevard on June 9 around 1 p.m.

Police spoke with several in the store at the time who say that Chisolm supposedly entered the store, exposed himself and began to masturbate. Officers located the male fitting the description in the parking lot and he was detained.

Chisolm has been charged with Indecent Exposure.