Police arrest Elizabeth City shooting suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of an Elizabeth City man was arrested Tuesday.

Police took 30-year-old Stephon Trevor Ellis into custody and charged him with Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharge a Weapon into an Occupied Property causing Serious Bodily Injury and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Ellis is accused of shooting 27-year-old Darryl Kevin Mullen, Jr. on June 4.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a call of shots fired around 5:13 p.m. on the date of the incident. They arrived at the scene to find Mullen, Jr. in a grey 2013 Nissan Sentra that had been hit by gunfire. He was shot in the upper body multiple times.

Ellis is currently being held at the Albemarle District Jail on a $650,000 secured bond.

