CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters from Norfolk and Chesapeake responded to a house fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning that displaced one resident.

Officials say the fire was at a one-story home in the 2100 block of Bainbridge Blvd. and that the fire was coming from the front of the home when fire crews responded.

The fire was fully extinguished by 1:11 a.m.

Officials say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.