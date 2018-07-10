OBX oceanfront house washing away due to Tropical Storm Chris

OUTER BANKS, Va. – Pictures and video from an oceanfront house in Rodanthe, North Carolina, shows part of the home’s structure being washed away because of waves that have been strong from Tropical Storm Chris’ presence off the coast.

Big pieces of debris could be seen coming from the home’s support structure which was in the water when the video was taken on Friday.

The house is located south of the Rodanthe pier on Ocean Drive.

Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue says that large pieces of debris would continue to get pushed back up onto the beach for the next 12-24 hours.

The ocean is also strong enough to pitch this debris and take out unsuspecting beach-goers, officials say.