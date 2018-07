NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old that happened around 2 a.m. in the city.

Officials say the young man was shot multiple times inside a home in the 200 block of Hough Avenue.

Medical personnel transported the man to Sentara Norfolk General for his nonlife-threating injuries.

There are no known suspects at this time.

As detectives continue to investigate this shooting, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line.