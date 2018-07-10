Red flags posted in Nags Head due to rough water conditions and a high chance for rip currents

Driver hits 7-Eleven gas pump after suffering medical emergency

Posted 10:14 am, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:38AM, July 10, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A driver in Chesapeake hit a 7-Eleven gas pump, causing a small fire after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Canal Drive heading toward Military Highway.

Officials did not say what the emergency was exactly but did say that the issue caused the driver to crossover Canal Drive and hit the gas pump that was in the 7-Eleven parking lot.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters, who also extinguished the fire caused by the incident.

The driver was transported to Norfolk General and their condition is unknown.