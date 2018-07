Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Norfolk Botanical Garden shows us which plants are the best for attracting butterflies (and caterpillars) to your garden.

And don't forget to celebrate with Norfolk Botanical Garden at the 2018 Butterfly Festival, Saturday, July 14th, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Learn more at norfolkbotanicalgarden.org.

Norfolk Botanical Garden

norfolkbotanicalgarden.org