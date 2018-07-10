Local Navy SEALs relieved of duties following sexual misconduct allegations

NORFOLK, Va. – Two locally-based Navy SEAL leaders who were deployed to Africa have been relieved of their duties following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The commanding officer and command master chief of an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare command were relieved of their duties on July 9,” Lt. Jacqui Maxwell, public affairs officer for Naval Special Warfare Group TWO told News 3’s Todd Corillo Tuesday. “Cmdr. Jarrod Donaldson and Master Chief Jon Franklin were relieved from their position by Capt. Jamie Sands, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group TWO. Donaldson and Franklin have been administratively reassigned to Naval Special Warfare Group TWO.”

In May, CNN reported the allegations reportedly involved multiple fellow U.S. military female service members. Donaldson and Franklin were suspended from their duties on May 10.

Naval Special Warfare Group TWO investigated the allegations with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

