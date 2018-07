Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- Remember the excitement of setting up a neighborhood lemonade stand as a kid? Now you can relive that feeling while helping a worthy cause.

This year is the 10th annual weekend-long Anthem LemonAid fundraiser from July 20–22. Last year, the kids raised over $120,000 for cancer research. To sign up for this year's fundraiser, visit: anthemlemonaid.com

Presented by CHKD.

