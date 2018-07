AVON, N.C. – Hilton the shark has been located off the coast of Avon, North Carolina!

Officials say the tagged shark pinged off the coast on Sunday around 9:30 a.m., and is being tracked by Ocearch.

Hilton the shark was tagged in March 2017 off the coast near Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The mature great white shark that is 12 feet 5 inches long and weighs 1,326 pounds, has traveled 11832.486 miles since being tagged in 2017.

To learn more about Hilton’s tracking, click here.