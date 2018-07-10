Food for thought about the connection between your gut and skin on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va- There is evidence of the gut-skin connection and how the relationship to your gut can create many skin problems such as hives, acne, rosacea, and more. Dr. Erica Steele of Holistic Family Practice sits down with us to discuss the link between skin and the digestive system.

Wellness Class Series on the Gut-Skin Axis

July 16: 5:30 - 7:30 pm

July 21: 2:30 - 4:30 pm

July 27: 5:30 - 7:30 pm

Presented by:

Holistic Family Practice

1213 Laskin Rd

Virginia Beach

757-685-4325

holisticfamilypracticeva.com