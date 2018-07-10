× First Warning Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

After breaking record low temperatures this morning we have warmed up quite a bit compared to yesterday. We are anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees warmer with highs in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Normal high this time of year is now up to 88 degrees so we are right where we should be. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with only a slight 10% chance of a few showers. Wind is starting to calm down from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Chris will start to move northeast on Wednesday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. We will start with sunshine tomorrow but clouds and scattered showers will move in for the afternoon and evening. There is a chance for an isolated severe storm. Highs will warm into the upper 80s once again bu with more humidity.

Rain and storms will continue overnight and push into Thursday morning. Through the afternoon we will clear out by the afternoon with more sunshine moving in. Highs will only reach the lower 80s because of the cold front. Friday we will be cool again with highs only in the lower 80s and rain chances staying low at 10%.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 10th

1959 F1 Tornado: Portsmouth

1975 F1 Tornado: Nottoway Co

1990 F0 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

Tropical Update

At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Chris was located near latitude 33.1 North, longitude 73.1 West. Chris is moving toward the northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. A faster northeastward motion is expected to begin tonight and continue into Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Chris is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today when it moves over warmer waters, and some additional strengthening is expected through Wednesday night. Chris is forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Thursday night or early Friday.

The remnants of Beryl are producing strong gusty winds and areas of heavy rain over Puerto Rico, portions of Hispaniola, and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters. This system is expected to move WNW across Hispaniola this morning and over the southeastern Bahamas later today. Little development is expected during the next day or so due to land interaction and unfavorable upper-level winds. The disturbance is forecast to turn north over the western Atlantic on Wednesday where upper-level winds could become a little more conducive for the regeneration of a tropical cyclone later this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.