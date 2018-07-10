DMV providing veteran indicator on Virginia driver’s licenses

The Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering veteran indicators for Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Partnering with the Department of Veteran Services, the DMV believes adding the word “veteran” on a license is the easiest way to prove veteran status.

The legislation became effective on July 1, with Delegate John McGuire, a Navy Seal veteran, receiving the very first indicator.

Veterans must provide proof of service branch, discharge date and discharge status to qualify for the indicator. In addition, all veterans must have received an honorable or general discharge to benefit from the unique offering.

“We want Virginia veterans to be able to easily show that they are veterans,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, in a press release. “Now veterans can carry just their driver’s license or ID card to take advantage of discounts offered to veterans by restaurants and retailers.”

While there is no extra charge for the indicator, customers must pay the standard fee for an original or replacement ID or license. Veterans can apply for the indicator online or in person at any Virginia DMV.