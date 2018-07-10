Chincoteague Island celebrates 93rd Annual Pony Swim

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Chincoteague Island will celebrate Christmas in July with a good old fashion pony swim.

The 93rd Annual Pony Swim will be held on July 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to officials, who say Pony Penning is a time of homecoming and reuniting with old friends.

The event is coordinated to watch the Chincoteague Ponies make the annual trip from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island.

Officials say charter boats line the Assateague Channel creating a pathway for the ponies as they make their yearly swim from shore to shore. A Jumbotron in Memorial Park sponsored by the Town of Chincoteague will make the event much more enjoyable for those early risers.

This time-honored event was made famous by Marguerite Henry’s book Misty of Chincoteague in 1947 and a Hollywood movie in 1961, Pony Penning has become a “bucket list” dream for many.

For more information about the pony swim and all the event leading up to it, click here.