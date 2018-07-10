Backyard dangers: Lawnmowers

Parents, you know to keep a close eye on your kid at the park, but what about your own backyard? All this week, Melissa Reid is showing you some of the hidden dangers close to home.

We are so used to the hum of lawn mowers during the summer– that we often forget just how dangerous they can be.

Our sister station at Fox 8 talked with one mother who says the sound of a lawnmower brings back terrifying memories.

It takes her back to when her four-year-old son slipped in front of her neighbors mowing the lawn with a four-blade mulching riding mower.

There are 16,000 lawn mower injuries a year nationwide.

Doctors warn children should never be around lawn mowers while they are in use, especially children under the age of 6.