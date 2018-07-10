Accused heroin dealer arrested in Chesapeake

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 45-year-old Therrell Covington of Chesapeake has been under surveillance by law enforcement for months, according to court documents.

He’s accused of selling heroin and fentanyl and has been charged with eight counts of distribution.

Records state an informant allegedly told law enforcement that Covington said he uses leftover opiates from his relative’s home healthcare business to add to his heroin and fentanyl to “create a more powerful product.”

In one incident, he’s accused of describing a batch of drugs as “fire,” which police say means potent heroin.

“The Commonwealth Attorney for Virginia Beach advised the court that the federal authorities may adopt the case, which should really not be a surprise because they’re taking a lot more drug cases now,” said Covington’s Defense Attorney Eric Korslund. “Mr. Covington, at this stage, is maintaining his innocence and he is presumed to be innocent. These are serious allegations.”

When Covington was arrested on June 22, he was taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail, where he is being held without bond.

“He works at a One Auto and has his own business and pays taxes on it, and certainly that questions whether he’s a drug dealer, selling drugs for profit,” said Korslund.

Court records indicate that police begin using confidential informants in January 2018.

Records state someone named C.I. claimed to have been working with Covington since 2005.

Law enforcement searched Covington’s home, along with a relative’s home and the home healthcare business, on June 22.

No one else has been arrested.

Covington is expected back in court on August 9.