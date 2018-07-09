What is being taught about how to survive an active shooter encounter on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Master Police Office David J. Nieves is wit the Virginia Beach Police Community Engagement Unit. He has conducted training sessions for thousands of local residents about what to do in the case of an active shooter at work or in a public situation. We talk with him about the Citizen Defense Workshops and what we can all learn from them.

Learn more:

Active Threat Citizens Defense workshop (A.T.C.D.)

Free 4-Hour Session

Contact: MPO David Nieves

(757) 385-1338 or

DNieves@vbgov.com