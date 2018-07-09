Virginia Beach’s Mark Reynolds named National League Player of the Week

WASHINGTON – Thanks, in part, to a one-game statistical performance some players hope to achieve in a week – Mark Reynolds has been named the National League Player of the Week for the period of July 2 – July 8.

Reynolds, the Virginia Beach native (First Colonial High School), started just four games last week – but he recorded 10 hits in 16 at bats. In addition to his career-high 10 runs batted in Saturday vs. Miami, Reynolds also hit two home runs in the game. For the week, he drove in 12 runs, clubbed three homers and hit for a .625 batting average.

It’s Reynolds’ first Player of the Week honor since April 2010.