Virginia Beach Police offer free active shooter workshop to prepare people for the worst

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s a terrifying thought but workplace shootings are becoming more frequent.

Virginia Beach Police are offering a free training course to help people learn how to respond to workplace shootings.

The class is called the Active Threat Citizen Defense Workshop and it started after the tragic Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

This is a four hour training that starts with a talk giving people information and ends with doing battle with a surprise attack from an “active shooter”.

The goal is to make sure people are prepared for the worst. If you’d like to get more information about the class contact MPO David Nieves at (757) 385-1338 or email at DNieves@vbgov.com.