Upcoming blood drive opportunities in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS/ NE NORTH CAROLINA – Looking to donate blood?

If so, there are opportunities to attend Red Cross blood drives in the area.

Because of generous donors, the Red Cross is able to provide blood products for patients like 9-month-old Krew Anderson.

Krew was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that causes bone marrow to produce a large number of abnormal blood cells. Since then, he has gone through four rounds of chemotherapy and received 15 blood and platelet transfusions to date.

“The first time he got [a transfusion], I was just super nervous and didn’t know really what was happening,” said his mother, Stephanie Anderson. “Now, when he gets one, I’m like, ‘Yes, please, get him some blood to help him get more energy and back to normal.’”

Krew’s father, Richard Anderson, donated blood a couple of times a year prior to his son’s diagnosis, but after seeing Krew receive blood, he now plans to give as soon as he’s eligible again.

“For me, just knowing that if it happened to me, it can happen to anyone. I want to make sure there’s enough blood out there for everyone, and that there’s no shortage,” he said.

The American Red Cross shelters feed and provide emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

Below is a list of upcoming blood drives in Hampton Roads and in northeast North Carolina:

NC

Camden

South Mills

7/23/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Mills Ruritan Club, 400 Main Street, Route 17 Business

_______________

Chowan

Edenton

7/31/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road

_______________

Currituck

Currituck

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Currituck County Governmental Complex, 2801 Caratoke Hwy

Moyock

7/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Moyock Fire Department, 108 Fire Station Court

_______________

Gates

Gatesville

7/11/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Merchants Millpond State Park Visitor Center, 176 Millpond Road

_______________

Northampton

Pendleton

7/10/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Roberts’ Chapel Baptist Church, 100 Britton Road/Hwy 35

_______________

Pasquotank

Elizabeth City

7/9/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fountain of Life Ministries, 1107 US Hwy 17 South

7/19/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road

7/21/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Newland Providence Ruritan Club, Hwy 158 at Morgans Corner

7/25/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Elizabeth City Health and Rehab, 1075 US Hwy 17 South

7/30/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Albemarle Area Association of Realtors, 426 McArthur Drive

_______________

Perquimans

Belvidere

7/26/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department, 143 Drinking Hole Road

VA

Chesapeake City

Chesapeake

7/10/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenbrier Mall-2nd Floor next to Dillard’s-Chesapeake Police Department, 304 Albemarle Drive

7/11/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., River Oak Church, 255 Great Bridge Boulevard

7/14/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

7/14/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

7/14/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

7/17/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South

7/20/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Cavalier Ford Chesapeake Square, 4021 Portsmouth Boulevard

7/20/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chick-Fil-A, 600 Grassfield Pkwy.

7/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., US Coast Guard Community Service Command, 510 Independence Parkway, Suite 500

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community Church at Western Branch, 1935 Jolliff Road

7/27/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

7/27/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tidewater Baptist Church, 1316 Campostella Road

_______________

Franklin City

Franklin

7/10/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Church, 208 N. High Street

_______________

Gloucester

Glou Point

7/24/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 1860 Hayes Road

Gloucester

7/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowe’s, 6659 George Washington Memorial Highway, Route 17

Hayes

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Wawa Gloucester Store #652, 5120 George Washington Memorial Highway

_______________

Hampton City

Hampton

7/9/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2510 N Armistead Avenue

7/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

7/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

7/23/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Greater Discipleship Center, 1307 LaSalle Ave

7/24/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Army Navy Masonic Lodge, 550 Fox Hill Road

_______________

Isle of Wight

Smithfield

7/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 Cedar Street

_______________

James City

Williamsburg

7/9/2018: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Printpack Inc., 400 Packets Court

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jamestown Presbyterian, 3287 Ironbound Road

7/20/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

7/21/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kingdom Life Christian Church, 1679 Merrimac Trail

7/24/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, 5201 Monticello Avenue

7/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, 1500 Commonwealth Avenue

_______________

Mathews

Hudgins

7/17/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Piankatank Ruritan Club, Route 198 West

_______________

Newport News City

Newport News

7/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Newport N, 6812 River Road

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 765 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

7/12/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

7/12/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

7/12/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

7/17/2018: 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., Riverside Wellness and Fitness Center, 12650 Jefferson Ave

7/17/2018: 2:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Trader Joe’s, 12551 Jefferson Avenue

7/20/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

7/20/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 5480, 12742 Nettles Drive

7/25/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harvest Church, 5889 Jefferson Ave

7/31/2018: 1:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd.

_______________

Northampton

Cape Charles

7/20/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, 550 Tazewell Avenue

Exmore

7/19/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 4158 Seaside Rd

_______________

Poquoson City

Poquoson

7/16/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Poquoson, 1294 Poquoson Avenue

_______________

Southampton

Courtland

7/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Courtland Baptist Church, 22264 Main Street

_______________

Suffolk City

Suffolk

7/11/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 4251 Driver Lane

7/17/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3488 Godwin Blvd

7/18/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road

7/21/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Laura Keene – Leaders Save Lives – Seahorse Run, 2733 Whaleyville Blvd

7/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1700 North Main Street

7/31/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 917 Carolina Road

_______________

Virginia Beach City

Virginia Beach

7/9/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Coastal Community Church, 2800 S Independance Blvd

7/10/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard

7/10/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/10/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Baylake United Methodist Church, 4300 Shore Drive

7/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/11/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sentara Virginia Beach General Front Lobby, 1060 First Colonial Road

7/12/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/13/2018: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd

7/13/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd

7/13/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pembroke Mall, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd

7/14/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/15/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/16/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/17/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/18/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampton Roads Sanitation District, 1434 Air Rail Avenue

7/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Resort and Conference Center, 2800 Shore Drive

7/19/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/21/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/22/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/22/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Church of the Acension, 4853 Princess Anne Road

7/23/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/23/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., VA Beach Parks and Recreation, 2154 Landstown Rd

7/23/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., King’s Grant Presbyterian Church, 745 Kings Grant Road

7/24/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Amsec LLC, 5701 Cleveland Street, suite 110

7/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/24/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Drive

7/25/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Armada Hoffler, 222 Central Park Ave

7/25/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lockheed Martin, 1293 Perimeter Pkwy

7/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastern Shore Chapel, 2020 Laskin Road

7/25/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Foundry United Methodist Church, 2801 Virginia Beach Boulevard

7/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 1505 Competitor Ct

7/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/27/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/28/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway

7/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive

7/29/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/29/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., In Honor of Adrienne & Maddox, 3312 Princess Anne Road, Building #835

7/30/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ABS Technology, 2809 S. Lynnhaven Rd, Suite 250

7/31/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

7/31/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, VB, 5181 Singleton Way

_______________

York

Tabb

7/30/2018: 3:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 5003 A Victory Blvd.

Yorktown

7/19/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Peninsula Community Chapel, 4209 Big Bethel Road

7/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 3120 Kiln Creek Pkwy

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ocean Storage, 105 Professional Pkwy

7/26/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Mark Lutheran Church, 118 Old York Hampton Highway