THE OUTPOST, Wednesday 7/11 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“One is the Loneliest Number” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE – Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of the Blackblood race, seeks vengeance on the men who slaughtered her people. Her journey takes her to a desperate Outpost on the edge of the realm where she finally confronts one of the men who killed her family. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star. Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin wrote the episode, directed by John Lyde (#101). Original airdate 07/10/2018.